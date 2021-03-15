Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Nomination for 2021 Oscars



Added: 15.03.2021 12:42 | 7 views | 0 comments



Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for the 2021 Oscars. On Monday, March 15, it was announced that the late actor was recognized by the Academy in the Best Actor category... Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for the 2021 Oscars. On Monday, March 15, it was announced that the late actor was recognized by the Academy in the Best Actor category... More in www.eonline.com » Oscars Tags: SPA