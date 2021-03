Jameela Jamil Says She Contemplated Suicide Over Piers Morgan's "Relentless Campaign of Lies" Against Her



Added: 10.03.2021 1:40 | 8 views | 0 comments



Jameela Jamil is reminding her followers that words can be weapons. Following the news that Piers Morgan decided to step away from Good Morning Britain, the Good Place actress was one of... Jameela Jamil is reminding her followers that words can be weapons. Following the news that Piers Morgan decided to step away from Good Morning Britain, the Good Place actress was one of... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA