Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray Break Up After 5 Years Together



Added: 09.03.2021 22:15 | 7 views | 0 comments



Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have finally accepted that they're probably better off as friends. On Tuesday, March 9, the Bling Empire star shared to Instagram that she and the Power... Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray have finally accepted that they're probably better off as friends. On Tuesday, March 9, the Bling Empire star shared to Instagram that she and the Power... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA