Summer House's Hannah Berner Reveals She Already Has Her Wedding Dress (and Date!)



Added: 05.03.2021 21:01 | 13 views | 0 comments



A wedding update and some Summer House shade? This is exactly what Hannah Berner dishes out in an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday, March 7's all-new Bravo's Chat Room. In the new... A wedding update and some Summer House shade? This is exactly what Hannah Berner dishes out in an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday, March 7's all-new Bravo's Chat Room. In the new... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA