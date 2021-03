Cardi B Deactivates Twitter Amid Backlash Over Doll Release



Added: 05.03.2021 19:09 | 7 views | 0 comments



Today is a bittersweet reveal for Cardi B. On March 5, the "W.A.P." rapper took to Instagram to announce the release of her new venture: an original doll modeled after the artist... Today is a bittersweet reveal for Cardi B. On March 5, the "W.A.P." rapper took to Instagram to announce the release of her new venture: an original doll modeled after the artist... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Mariah Carey