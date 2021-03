How Curve Model Remi Bader Became the Queen of Realistic Clothing Hauls--And TikTok



Added: 05.03.2021 18:43 | 11 views | 0 comments



In case you've been off the Internet this year, meet Remi Bader. She's an NYC-based curve model and TikTok creator who has gone viral for posting realistic clothing hauls, trying on her... In case you've been off the Internet this year, meet Remi Bader. She's an NYC-based curve model and TikTok creator who has gone viral for posting realistic clothing hauls, trying on her... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA