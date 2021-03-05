Moonshiners Star Lance Waldroup Dead at 30



Lance Waldroup, who starred in over 50 episodes of the Discovery series Moonshiners, has passed away. According to his obituary, the 30-year-old TV personality died on Feb. 25 at his...