Ioan Gruffudd Files for Divorce From Alice Evans After Twitter Drama



Added: 02.03.2021 21:48 | 9 views | 0 comments



Ioan Gruffud is formally cutting ties from Alice Evans. E! News can confirm the Fantastic Four actor filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years at a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday,... Ioan Gruffud is formally cutting ties from Alice Evans. E! News can confirm the Fantastic Four actor filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years at a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday,... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Los Angeles