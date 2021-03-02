Dr. Oz Helps Save Man Who Collapsed at Newark Airport



Added: 02.03.2021 22:03 | 8 views | 0 comments



It's Dr. Mehmet Oz to the rescue! The 60-year-old physician and TV star jumped into action after a man collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on March... It's Dr. Mehmet Oz to the rescue! The 60-year-old physician and TV star jumped into action after a man collapsed at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on March... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA