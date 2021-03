Bryce Hall Sets the Record Straight on Addison Rae Split Rumors



Bryce Hall is keeping his answers about Addison short and sweet. The 21-year-old TikTok star took to Twitter on Monday, March 1 to confirm his relationship status with girlfriend Addison...