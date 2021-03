Inside Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Private Romance



Added: 01.03.2021 15:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



"My life choices are, um, unconventional." That's what Sarah Paulson told The Edit in 2017, and the 46-year-old wasn't referring to the various roles she's has taken... "My life choices are, um, unconventional." That's what Sarah Paulson told The Edit in 2017, and the 46-year-old wasn't referring to the various roles she's has taken... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA