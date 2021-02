The Handmaid's Tale Gets a Season 4 Trailer and Premiere Date



The rebellion begins on April 28. That's when season four of The Handmaid's Tale premieres on Hulu, and June (Elisabeth Moss) is now fighting a war against Gilead after her...