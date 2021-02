Kaitlyn Bristowe Sets the Record Straight on Those Jason Tartick Breakup Rumors



Added: 25.02.2021 18:13 | 15 views | 0 comments



Don't believe the rumors: Kaitlyn Bristowe is not "single AF." On Feb. 24, the former Bachelorette star took to her Instagram Story to clarify a photo she posted with her... Don't believe the rumors: Kaitlyn Bristowe is not "single AF." On Feb. 24, the former Bachelorette star took to her Instagram Story to clarify a photo she posted with her... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA