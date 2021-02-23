Lucy Hale Spotted Kissing Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich During Lunch Outing



No pretty little lies about it! Something is going on between Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich. The actress, 31, and the actor, 51, were spotted kissing during a lunch outing at Sweet Butter... No pretty little lies about it! Something is going on between Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich. The actress, 31, and the actor, 51, were spotted kissing during a lunch outing at Sweet Butter... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA