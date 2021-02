Is Brandi Redmond Leaving Real Housewives of Dallas? Her Latest Post Hints at Departure



Added: 22.02.2021 11:49 | 21 views | 0 comments



The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond appears to be ready for a new chapter. Brandi, who has starred on all five seasons of the Bravo series, posted a carousel of images to... The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond appears to be ready for a new chapter. Brandi, who has starred on all five seasons of the Bravo series, posted a carousel of images to... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA