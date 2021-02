Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Tom Daly



Added: 12.02.2021 19:01 | 13 views | 0 comments



Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly just welcomed a little angel. On Feb. 12, the Victoria's Secret model announced that she had given birth to a baby girl named Tuulikki Joan Daly.... Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly just welcomed a little angel. On Feb. 12, the Victoria's Secret model announced that she had given birth to a baby girl named Tuulikki Joan Daly.... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA