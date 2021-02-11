Brooklyn Nine-Nine To End After Season 8 on NBC



This is not so noice. NBC just announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will come to an end after season eight, which will premiere later this year during the 2021/2022 TV season. No specific... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA