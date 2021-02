Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Case Against U.K. Tabloid and Slams Its "Dehumanizing Practices"



Meghan Markle has won a major legal victory against the publisher of a British tabloid after it published extracts of a letter that she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.