Buffy's Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon of Misconduct and Verbal Abuse



Added: 10.02.2021 22:28 | 14 views | 0 comments



Charisma Carpenter is accusing director Joss Whedon of on-set misconduct, saying that he "abused his power" while working with her on his hit shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and... Charisma Carpenter is accusing director Joss Whedon of on-set misconduct, saying that he "abused his power" while working with her on his hit shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA