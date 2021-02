Kansas City Chiefs Coach Britt Reid Placed on Administrative Leave After Car Crash



Added: 10.02.2021 2:49 | 13 views | 0 comments



UPDATE: Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following a Feb. 4 car accident that left a 5-year-old child seriously injured. The team said in a... UPDATE: Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following a Feb. 4 car accident that left a 5-year-old child seriously injured. The team said in a... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA