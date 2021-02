Jeff Bezos Is Stepping Down as Amazon CEO



Added: 02.02.2021 21:54 | 11 views | 0 comments



Jeff Bezos is stepping down from his post at Amazon. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, founder and CEO of the technology company said he will transition to the role of executive chair later this year.... Jeff Bezos is stepping down from his post at Amazon. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, founder and CEO of the technology company said he will transition to the role of executive chair later this year.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA, Technology Tags: Amazon