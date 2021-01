Trailblazing Hollywood Icon Cicely Tyson Dead at 96



Cicely Tyson, the Emmy and Tony Award winning actress, has died. She was 96 years old. E! News obtained a statement from her manager Larry Thompson announcing her passing on Thursday,... Cicely Tyson, the Emmy and Tony Award winning actress, has died. She was 96 years old. E! News obtained a statement from her manager Larry Thompson announcing her passing on Thursday,... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Hollywood