Michael Strahan Is Quarantining After Testing Positive for Coronavirus



Added: 28.01.2021 16:21 | 3 views | 0 comments



Michael Strahan has become one of the millions of people around the world to have contracted coronavirus. While the Good Morning America co-host remains at home, his fellow morning... Michael Strahan has become one of the millions of people around the world to have contracted coronavirus. While the Good Morning America co-host remains at home, his fellow morning... More in www.eonline.com » Michael Strahan Tags: SPA