Nick Viall and New Girlfriend Natalie Joy Go Instagram Official With Playful Video



Nick Viall might not be a bachelor for long, because he's ready to show off his pride and joy. On Jan. 27, the reality star went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Natalie... Nick Viall might not be a bachelor for long, because he's ready to show off his pride and joy. On Jan. 27, the reality star went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Natalie... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA