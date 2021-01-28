Shrill To End With Upcoming Season 3 on Hulu



Shrill is gearing up for its third and final season. Annie (Aidy Bryant) will be wrapping up her story when the Hulu comedy comes back this spring, but if the vibes at the end of the... Shrill is gearing up for its third and final season. Annie (Aidy Bryant) will be wrapping up her story when the Hulu comedy comes back this spring, but if the vibes at the end of the...