Say Hello to Kym Whitley, Daily Pop's Guest Host Filling in for Morgan Stewart



Added: 27.01.2021 15:30 | 10 views | 0 comments



Welcome to the E! family, Kym Whitley! The actress and comedy will be filling in as a guest host on E! News' Daily Pop alongside Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner while Morgan... Welcome to the E! family, Kym Whitley! The actress and comedy will be filling in as a guest host on E! News' Daily Pop alongside Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner while Morgan... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA