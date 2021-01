Sophia Ali & Helena Howard Reveal What It Takes to Film The Wilds



Added: 23.01.2021 20:00 | 14 views | 0 comments



The Wilds may be a TV show but it's still pretty intense to make. For an exclusive chat with E! News, co-stars Helena Howard and Sophia Ali opened up about what it took to film the... The Wilds may be a TV show but it's still pretty intense to make. For an exclusive chat with E! News, co-stars Helena Howard and Sophia Ali opened up about what it took to film the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA