Joshua Bassett Praises Sabrina Carpenter's New Song Amid Olivia Rodrigo Rumors



Added: 22.01.2021 20:26 | 20 views | 0 comments



Joshua Bassett has nothing but praise for Sabrina Carpenter. On Friday, Jan. 22, the "Lie Lie Lie" singer took to his Instagram Story to give a shout out to the Girl Meets World... Joshua Bassett has nothing but praise for Sabrina Carpenter. On Friday, Jan. 22, the "Lie Lie Lie" singer took to his Instagram Story to give a shout out to the Girl Meets World... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA