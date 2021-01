Dustin Diamond Begins Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Lung Cancer



Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy as a treatment for stage 4 lung cancer, his representatives confirmed to E! News. He will begin receiving physical therapy shortly.