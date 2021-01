This Detective's Granddaughters Are Dedicated to Solving the JonBenÃ©t Ramsey Case

This Detective's Granddaughters Are Dedicated to Solving the JonBenét Ramsey Case



Added: 15.01.2021 15:00 | 7 views | 0 comments



Two granddaughters of the longtime detective in the JonBenét Ramsey case are keeping his legacy alive and doing what they can to honor the slain girl's memory as well.... Two granddaughters of the longtime detective in the JonBenét Ramsey case are keeping his legacy alive and doing what they can to honor the slain girl's memory as well.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Honda