Riz Ahmed Reveals His Wife's Name and Details of Their "Secret" Wedding



Added: 14.01.2021 6:51 | 5 views | 0 comments



Riz Ahmed is finally spilling the beans about his recent wedding, not to mention his wife's identity. The Rogue One star appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Jan. 13, where... Riz Ahmed is finally spilling the beans about his recent wedding, not to mention his wife's identity. The Rogue One star appeared on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Jan. 13, where... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA