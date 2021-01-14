Survivor's Angie Jakusz Dead at 40



Added: 14.01.2021 3:49 | 7 views | 0 comments



Survivor: Palau contestant Angie Jakusz has died at the age of 40. According to an obituary, the reality star, whose real name is Cassandra Anne Jakusz, died on Friday, Jan. 8 at the age... Survivor: Palau contestant Angie Jakusz has died at the age of 40. According to an obituary, the reality star, whose real name is Cassandra Anne Jakusz, died on Friday, Jan. 8 at the age... More in www.eonline.com » Survivor Tags: SPA