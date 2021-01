Nicola Coughlan Speaks Out About Concerns Over Bridgerton's "Color-Blind" Casting



Added: 13.01.2021 4:08 | 14 views | 0 comments



Nicola Coughlan hopes that Bridgerton will forever help to change the way people think about period pieces. The actress, who stars as Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix drama... Nicola Coughlan hopes that Bridgerton will forever help to change the way people think about period pieces. The actress, who stars as Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix drama... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Netflix