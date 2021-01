Nina Dobrev Celebrates a Birthday "Redo" as Boyfriend Shaun White Shares Adorable Pics



Added: 10.01.2021 0:15 | 9 views | 0 comments



Nina Dobrev is celebrating her 31st birthday with a "redo" as she turns 32, but this time, she gets to celebrate it publicly with her new boyfriend, Shaun White. The Vampire... Nina Dobrev is celebrating her 31st birthday with a "redo" as she turns 32, but this time, she gets to celebrate it publicly with her new boyfriend, Shaun White. The Vampire... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA