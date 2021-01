Stassi Schroeder Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Beau Clark



Added: 08.01.2021 16:50 | 8 views | 0 comments



Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are officially parents. The former Vanderpump Rules star and her husband officially welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, Jan. 7, a... Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are officially parents. The former Vanderpump Rules star and her husband officially welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, Jan. 7, a... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA