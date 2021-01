Valerie Bertinelli Chokes Up as She Says She "Still Goes to Text" Late Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen



The world is still mourning the loss of rock legend, Eddie Van Halen. Back in October, the Van Halen co-founder and guitarist passed away at the age of 65 after a long battle with throat cancer.