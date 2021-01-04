Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and That '70s Show Star, Dead at 65



Actress Tanya Roberts, known for the James Bond film A View to a Kill and the hit TV comedy That '70s Show, has died at age 65. Her rep confirmed to TMZ that the actress passed away...