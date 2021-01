Kate Chastain Reveals If She'd Ever Return to Below Deck



Added: 01.01.2021 17:00 | 14 views | 0 comments



Has Kate Chastain really hung up her epaulettes for good? For an exclusive chat with E! News, ahead of Bravo's Friday, Jan. 1 premiere of Below Deck Galley Talk, the former Chief... Has Kate Chastain really hung up her epaulettes for good? For an exclusive chat with E! News, ahead of Bravo's Friday, Jan. 1 premiere of Below Deck Galley Talk, the former Chief... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA