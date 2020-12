Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lyla From Beach Day With Chris Pratt



Added: 31.12.2020 17:06 | 14 views | 0 comments



Katherine Schwarzenegger is ringing in 2021 with her family of three. The new mom took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 31 to share a series of photos of herself enjoying a day at the... Katherine Schwarzenegger is ringing in 2021 with her family of three. The new mom took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 31 to share a series of photos of herself enjoying a day at the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA