Paul Wesley Calls Out United Airlines for Overcrowded Planes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic



Added: 30.12.2020 21:17 | 6 views | 0 comments



Paul Wesley has just plain had it with United Airlines and has called on people to boycott the company for operating crowded flights during the coronavirus pandemic. The aurline has not... Paul Wesley has just plain had it with United Airlines and has called on people to boycott the company for operating crowded flights during the coronavirus pandemic. The aurline has not... More in www.eonline.com » Planes Tags: SPA