Billie Eilish Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Mullet Haircut



Added: 30.12.2020 13:42 | 8 views | 0 comments



Billie Eilish is an open book, especially when it comes to her hair journey. While participating in Instagram Story's "post a photo of" challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the... Billie Eilish is an open book, especially when it comes to her hair journey. While participating in Instagram Story's "post a photo of" challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA