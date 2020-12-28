Deadliest Catch Star Nick McGlashan Dead At 33



The Deadliest Catch family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nick McGlashan, a star on the Discovery series, has died at age 33, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the 7th... The Deadliest Catch family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Nick McGlashan, a star on the Discovery series, has died at age 33, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the 7th... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA