Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Celebrate First Christmas as a Couple



Added: 27.12.2020 19:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Nina Dobrev and Shaun White just marked a major milestone in their relationship with matching Santa hats. The Vampire Diaries alum was featured in her new boyfriend's Dec. 26... Nina Dobrev and Shaun White just marked a major milestone in their relationship with matching Santa hats. The Vampire Diaries alum was featured in her new boyfriend's Dec. 26... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA