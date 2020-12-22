Billie Eilish Responds to Hair Critics By Teasing New Album



Added: 22.12.2020 17:39 | 4 views | 0 comments



Billie Eilish is ready to be the bad guy when it comes to her hair. On Monday, Dec. 21, the "Therefore I Am" singer took to her Instagram Story to give fans a light warning about... Billie Eilish is ready to be the bad guy when it comes to her hair. On Monday, Dec. 21, the "Therefore I Am" singer took to her Instagram Story to give fans a light warning about... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA