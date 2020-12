See Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Photo as a Holiday Card



Added: 22.12.2020 14:46 | 3 views | 0 comments



Leave it to Amy Schumer to keep the punch lines coming. To close out a truly bizarre year, the comedian took quite a creative approach to holidays cards this year--with unsolicited help... Leave it to Amy Schumer to keep the punch lines coming. To close out a truly bizarre year, the comedian took quite a creative approach to holidays cards this year--with unsolicited help... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA