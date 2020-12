Dax Shepard Reflects on His 2020 Relapse and What "Saved" His Life



Added: 21.12.2020 17:43 | 10 views | 0 comments



As 2020 comes to a close, Dax Shepard is reflecting on his blessings. In September, the 45-year-old star publicly shared that he had relapsed with pills, the same month that marked his... As 2020 comes to a close, Dax Shepard is reflecting on his blessings. In September, the 45-year-old star publicly shared that he had relapsed with pills, the same month that marked his... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA