Bachelor Nation's Marquel Martin Is Engaged to Kari Kaisner



Added: 20.12.2020 19:30 | 11 views | 0 comments



Marquel Martin didn't need a rose ceremony to lock it down with the love of his life. The Bachelor Nation alum just popped the question to longtime love Kari Kaisner, and she gave a resounding... Marquel Martin didn't need a rose ceremony to lock it down with the love of his life. The Bachelor Nation alum just popped the question to longtime love Kari Kaisner, and she gave a resounding... More in www.eonline.com » The Bachelor Tags: SPA