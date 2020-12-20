Riverdale Star Casey Cott Is Engaged



Added: 19.12.2020 23:19 | 11 views | 0 comments



Christmas came early for Casey Cott. The Riverdale star shared the exciting news that he's engaged! On Saturday, Dec. 19, the 28-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram... Christmas came early for Casey Cott. The Riverdale star shared the exciting news that he's engaged! On Saturday, Dec. 19, the 28-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA