Attention Cardi B: This Real Housewives Star Wants a Cameo From You



Added: 18.12.2020 21:45 | 12 views | 0 comments



A Cameo from queen Cardi B? Count us in! E! News has an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's all new episode of Bravo's Chat Room. In the preview, co-host Hannah Berner brings up... A Cameo from queen Cardi B? Count us in! E! News has an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's all new episode of Bravo's Chat Room. In the preview, co-host Hannah Berner brings up... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA