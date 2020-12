Shangela Spills the Tea on the 12 Dates of Christmas Reunion Special



Added: 17.12.2020 21:50 | 10 views | 0 comments



Who better than a comedy queen to stir the pot? HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas finally came to an end on Thursday, with a juicy reunion special hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race... Who better than a comedy queen to stir the pot? HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas finally came to an end on Thursday, with a juicy reunion special hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: EU